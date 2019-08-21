|
|
VIGUS
Olive Hilda nee Handley
On 16th August 2019 at The Oaks Care Home, aged 90 years. Wife of the late Bill, mother of Linzi and the late Christine, devoted grandmother of Christopher and his wife Alice. Funeral service at Balderton Methodist Church on Wednesday 28th August at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Balderton Cemetery. Family flowers only please, if desired donations for the British Heart Foundation and The Leprosy Mission may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2019