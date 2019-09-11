Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:30
City of Lincoln Crematorium
Washingborough Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar SPENCER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar SPENCER

Notice Condolences

Oscar SPENCER Notice
SPENCER

Oscar

On 5th September 2019, aged 85, peacefully in his sleep at Red Rose Nursing Home, Farndon. Loving husband of Jan and father of Bradley, Richard and Peter. A celebration of Oscar's life will be held at 12.30pm on 4th October at the City of Lincoln Crematorium, Washingborough Road, LN4 1EF and afterwards at the Royal Oak Community Pub, High Street, Collingham. Family flowers only please, but donations to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance or Dementia UK may be given on their websites or at E Gill & Sons, Funeral Directors (www.egillandsons.co.uk)
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Newark Advertiser