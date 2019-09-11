|
On 5th September 2019, aged 85, peacefully in his sleep at Red Rose Nursing Home, Farndon. Loving husband of Jan and father of Bradley, Richard and Peter. A celebration of Oscar's life will be held at 12.30pm on 4th October at the City of Lincoln Crematorium, Washingborough Road, LN4 1EF and afterwards at the Royal Oak Community Pub, High Street, Collingham. Family flowers only please, but donations to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance or Dementia UK may be given on their websites or at E Gill & Sons, Funeral Directors (www.egillandsons.co.uk)
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2019