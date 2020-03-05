|
|
BETTANY
Patricia Kathleen (Pat)
passed away peacefully in Highfields Care Home, Edingley aged 85 years. Loving wife of Vernon and much loved mother of Trevor and Justin. A cremation service will take place at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Thursday, 19th March at 11:30am. A memorial service will take place later on Thursday at Charles Street Methodist Church at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please rather donations in memory of Pat for Beaumond House may be sent to E Gill and Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020