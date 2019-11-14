|
MILLER
Patricia Anne nee McEvoy
On 9th November 2019, peacefully at Beaumond House Community Hospice, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of David of 51 years, dearly loved mother of Paul and Brian, mother-in-law of Leanne, much loved grandmother of Craig, Shannon, Alfie and Poppy. Funeral service at All Saints Church, Beckingham on Thursday 21st November at 2:00 pm, followed by interment in the churchyard. Floral tributes may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019