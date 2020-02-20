|
BARKER Paul Nigel
On 7th February, 2020, Paul Nigel peacefully in King's Mill Hospital, aged 66 years. Beloved son of Bette, much loved brother of Neil. Cremation at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton at 10.30am, Wednesday 26th February followed by Thanksgiving service and refreshments at Southwell at Minster at 11.30am. Family flowersonly please, donations for Sarcoidosis UK,if desired, may be sent to D J Hall Funeral Directors, Southwell, Notts. NG25 0EN. Or via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-barker66 with Gift Aid.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020