WINDLE
Paul Stuart
It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the premature passing of Paul Stuart Windle on 2nd June 2020, age 64, after a short illness. He leaves devoted wife Angela, loving sons Alex and Adam, daughters-in-law Kirsty and Lauren and grandchildren Beatrice and Rex. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the funeral will be attended by close family only. A memorial service will be organised in the future for all who wish to attend, details will be announced in due course. If desired, please offer donations to Cancer Research UK. We can't believe you've gone so soon, but you've left us a lifetime of happy memories which we will treasure forever. xx
Published in Newark Advertiser on June 11, 2020