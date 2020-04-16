|
|
CLARKE
Pauline Anne
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 7th April 2020, aged 78. Much loved wife of James, mother to Stephen and Richard, daughter-in-laws Susan and Sue, grandmother to Anya, Adam and James. Will be missed by all her family and friends. Special thanks go to Michelle Carter and all the staff at Beaumond House for the care they provided. The service will be held on Friday 24th April at Sherwood Forest Crematorium. Immediate family only due to the current circumstances. Family flowers only. Donations, if you so wish, may be made to Beaumond House directly or via E Gill & Sons website.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020