E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:30
Sherwood Forest Crematorium
Ollerton
peacefully in Newark Hospital on 14th November 2019, aged 78 years. Much loved wife of Terry, mum of Robert, Tanya and Rebecca and a special nana and great-nana who will always be loved and remembered. Funeral Service at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton on Thursday, 28th November at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations for The Avenue Newark Mencap may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019
