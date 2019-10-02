Home

D J Hall Funeral Director Ltd (Southwell)
Verne House, 62 King Street
Southwell, Nottinghamshire NG25 0EN
01636 812481
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:15
Upton Church
Of Upton, Newark, aged 85 years, passed away peacefully in hospital on Friday 20th September 2019. Penny, a much loved mother of Nicky, Michael, Henry, Lulu and grandmother of Matthew, Susie, Harry and William. Now re-united with her husband John and daughter Susan. Penny will be sadly missed by many, especially her sister and Molly her childhood friend. A dignified lady and well respected member of the Upton Community. Funeral Service at Upton Church on Thursday 10th October at 11.15am, followed by cremation at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, afterwards at Kelham House Hotel. Donations if desired to Upton Church or floral tributes, c/o D J Hall Funeral Directors, Verne House, King Street, Southwell, NG25 0EN. Tel: 01636 812481
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019
