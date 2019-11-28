Home

ARNOLD

Peter Nesbit

Passed away suddenly in King's Mill Hospital on 17th November 2019, after a long illness with Parkinson's Disease, aged 66 years. Loving husband of Linda for 43 years and proud father of Darren and Karen, son of Wendy and brother of William. RIP. Peter's funeral will take place at 10:30am on Wednesday 11th December at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton. Family flowers only please,

if desired donations for The Cure Parkinson's Trust may be left at the funeral service, made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019
