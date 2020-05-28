|
|
BALDWIN
Peter David aged 62 years, passed away peacefully at home on the 15th May 2020 after a long illness. He will be sadly missed by his sisters, Delma and Carol and brother, Chris and also by his nieces and nephews. The funeral is to be held on the 4th June at the crematorium; sadly it can only be for immediate family. We have decided that after lockdown we will have a memorial service to inter his ashes. For anyone who would like to attend, we will put a notice in the Newark Advertiser once a date has been set. Peter's wishes are for family flowers only and for anyone else to donate to Cancer Research UK, donations may be made online at egillandsons.co.uk. We will never say goodbye Peter, just see you soon. You will always be in our hearts. Love and miss you brother and uncle. xx
Published in Newark Advertiser on May 28, 2020