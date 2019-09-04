|
CONROY
Peter
The family of the late Peter would like to thank everyone who sent cards and kind messages. A special thanks to Rachel Gavin specialist heart nurse, Beaumond House Hospice, Barnby Gate Surgery, Whistlers Chemist, all family, friends and former colleagues for attending the funeral and raising £786 for Beaumond House. Father Peter and Father Lucian for the requiem mass, Martin Dickson and John Kelly for readings and E Gill & Sons. Thank you, from all the Conroy family.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019