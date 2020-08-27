|
BRUMPTON Peter Michael
Very sadly passed away on 15th August 2020 at King's Mill Hospital, aged 83 years. Much loved dad of Valerie and David and grandpa of Adam and Katie. Regrettably due to present restrictions there will be a private family funeral. If you would like to pay your last respects to Peter, the funeral cortege will be leaving the house at 10.45am on Friday 4th September travelling along Marsh Lane, Main Street and out onto the A46. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations for British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk. Alternatively, cheques made payable to the charity may be sent to E. Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020