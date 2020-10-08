|
|
MOYSES
Peter William passed away peacefully on the 29th September 2020 aged 91 years in Kingsmill Hospital with close family by his side. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. A private family funeral will be held at Southwell Minister on Thursday 15th October at 2.00pm. A celebration of this life will be arranged later for his many friends that wish to join the family to remember him. Family flowers only. Donations for a community defibrillator located on the Football Club for use by all on the park to D J Hall Funeral Directors.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020