Home

POWERED BY

Services
D J Hall Funeral Director Ltd (Southwell)
Verne House, 62 King Street
Southwell, Nottinghamshire NG25 0EN
01636 812481
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter MOYSES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter MOYSES

Notice Condolences

Peter MOYSES Notice
MOYSES

Peter William passed away peacefully on the 29th September 2020 aged 91 years in Kingsmill Hospital with close family by his side. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. A private family funeral will be held at Southwell Minister on Thursday 15th October at 2.00pm. A celebration of this life will be arranged later for his many friends that wish to join the family to remember him. Family flowers only. Donations for a community defibrillator located on the Football Club for use by all on the park to D J Hall Funeral Directors.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -