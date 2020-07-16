|
Peter George Skelton
sadly passed away at home on 18th June 2020, aged 82 years. Loving husband of Doreen, Dad to Julie and Catherine, Father-in-law to Warren and Rob. Proud Grandad to Jason and Becky, Tom and Amy and Great-Grandad to Harry, Jacob and Scarlett. Loved and missed by his family, forever in our thoughts. Our thanks to the caring staff of Beaumond House Community Hospice and the Nottingham Hospice, who shared last moments together. Private cremation on 17th July 2020, donations to Beaumond House in lieu of flowers.
Published in Newark Advertiser on July 16, 2020