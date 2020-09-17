Home

JAMES

Philip

on 10th September 2020, Philip, aged 65 years, passed away peacefully in the city hospital, with his wife Cheryl and sister-in-law Jayne at his bedside. Much loved husband of Cheryl. When God saw you getting tired

And the cure was not to be

He put his arms around you

And whispered come to me. He didn't like what you went through

And he gave you rest

His garden must be beautiful

He only takes the best. My Jamesy, I love and miss you so much, you were my rock. Lots and lots of love and kisses, your forever heart-broken wife Cheryl (Baby) xxxxxx
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2020
