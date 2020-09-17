|
|
JAMES
Philip
on 10th September 2020, Philip, aged 65 years, passed away peacefully in the city hospital, with his wife Cheryl and sister-in-law Jayne at his bedside. Much loved husband of Cheryl. When God saw you getting tired
And the cure was not to be
He put his arms around you
And whispered come to me. He didn't like what you went through
And he gave you rest
His garden must be beautiful
He only takes the best. My Jamesy, I love and miss you so much, you were my rock. Lots and lots of love and kisses, your forever heart-broken wife Cheryl (Baby) xxxxxx
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2020