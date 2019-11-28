|
LONGMATE
Philip Arthur
passed away on 21st November 2019 in Beaumond House Hospice, aged 87 years. Devoted husband of Gill and dearly loved father of Julie and Anne and father-in-law of Gary. Devoted grandad of Amy, Kayleigh, Craig, Lucy and Abbey and treasured great-grandad of Louis, Layla, Roan, Jaxon and Eliza. A very special man who lived his life for his family and in return was loved and respected by them all. Enquiries for funeral arrangements to Lincolnshire Co-op, Beacon Hill Road, Newark. Family flowers only please, any donations made to Beaumond House Hospice.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019