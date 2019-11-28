Home

Philip LONGMATE

Philip LONGMATE Notice
LONGMATE

Philip Arthur

passed away on 21st November 2019 in Beaumond House Hospice, aged 87 years. Devoted husband of Gill and dearly loved father of Julie and Anne and father-in-law of Gary. Devoted grandad of Amy, Kayleigh, Craig, Lucy and Abbey and treasured great-grandad of Louis, Layla, Roan, Jaxon and Eliza. A very special man who lived his life for his family and in return was loved and respected by them all. Enquiries for funeral arrangements to Lincolnshire Co-op, Beacon Hill Road, Newark. Family flowers only please, any donations made to Beaumond House Hospice.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
