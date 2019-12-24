Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30
Southwell Minster
More Obituaries for Philippa HUGHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philippa HUGHES

Philippa HUGHES Notice
HUGHES

Philippa Gloria

Pippa - Chosen daughter of Daphne and the late Stanley. Special sister of Penny and the late Sandy, sister-in-law to Andrew and Iain. Loving auntie to Oliver, Kim, Simon and Mark. Proud great auntie to Caleb and Matilda. 'Of such is the kingdom of Heaven'. Funeral service at Southwell Minster on 3rd January 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Pippa will be accepted for Action on hearing loss, c/o D J Hall Funeral Directors, Verne House, King Street, Southwell, NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Dec. 24, 2019
