E Hurton & Son
73 Grove St
Retford, Nottinghamshire DN22 6LA
01777 854221
Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020
09:45
the funeral cortege will be leaving her home
Very sadly passed away on 24th August 2020 at King's Mill Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George, loving mother of Margaret, Rosemary and Janet, mother-in-law to Robert and Rex, devoted grandma to Donna, Lucy, Claire and Andrew. Regrettably, due to present covid restrictions, there will be a private family funeral. If you would like to pay your last respects to Phyllis, the funeral cortege will be leaving her home at 9.50am on Wednesday 16th September. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation or Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance. All enquiries to E. Hurton & Son Funeral Directors, Retford. Tel: 01777 703502
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 3, 2020
