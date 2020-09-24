|
|
|
PARKES
Phyllis
Phyllis's family would like to thank everyone who sent cards and kind messages of support, also for the generous donations to the chosen charities. It was heart-warming to see so many friends and neighbours paying their last respects to Phyllis outside her home. We are sorry that the funeral service had to be restricted to family only but we will be holding a memorial service for Phyllis as soon as circumstances allow. Special thanks to her Bluebird carers. Also to E. Hurton & Sons and the Rev'd Greg Price.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020