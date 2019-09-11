Home

POWERED BY

Services
D J Hall Funeral Director Ltd (Southwell)
Verne House, 62 King Street
Southwell, Nottinghamshire NG25 0EN
01636 812481
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
13:30
Sherwood Crematorium
Ollerton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph DUCKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph DUCKER

Notice Condolences

Ralph DUCKER Notice
DUCKER Ralph William

On 19th August, 2019, Ralph William, passed away suddenly but peacefully, aged 91 years. Dearly loved father of Carolyn and Graham and father-in-law to George and Glenys and devoted and loving grandad to Richard and Helen. Will be very sadly missed. Cremation at Sherwood Crematorium, Ollerton, NG22 0DY on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation c/o D J Hall Funeral Directors, Verne House, King Street, Southwell NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Newark Advertiser