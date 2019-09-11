|
DUCKER Ralph William
On 19th August, 2019, Ralph William, passed away suddenly but peacefully, aged 91 years. Dearly loved father of Carolyn and Graham and father-in-law to George and Glenys and devoted and loving grandad to Richard and Helen. Will be very sadly missed. Cremation at Sherwood Crematorium, Ollerton, NG22 0DY on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation c/o D J Hall Funeral Directors, Verne House, King Street, Southwell NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2019