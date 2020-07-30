|
BUTLER
Ray
Margaret and family would like to thank everyone who sent beautiful cards, flowers, donations and messages of condolence on the sad loss of Ray. He left us with many happy memories. Our thanks also to Dr Barker at Barnby Gate surgery, the Renal team at Nottingham City Hospital, Lings Bar Dialysis Unit and Newark Hospital where Ray worked for many years. Special thanks to E Gill & Sons for the excellent funeral arrangements and Reverend Liz Murray for the lovely service.
Published in Newark Advertiser on July 30, 2020