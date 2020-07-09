|
|
BUTLER
Raymond N 'Ray'
on 6th July 2020, aged 83 years. Passed away peacefully in Newark Hospital after a long illness. Loving husband of Margaret, devoted father of David and Sally, father-in-law of Bryan and Toni, proud grandfather of Sam and Matthew. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Nottinghamshire Kidney Unit Appeal and Beaumond House Community Hospice may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk. A private burial will take place at Farndon Cemetery. ' There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts. God Bless.'
Published in Newark Advertiser on July 9, 2020