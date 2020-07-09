Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond BUTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond BUTLER

Notice Condolences

Raymond BUTLER Notice
BUTLER

Raymond N 'Ray'

on 6th July 2020, aged 83 years. Passed away peacefully in Newark Hospital after a long illness. Loving husband of Margaret, devoted father of David and Sally, father-in-law of Bryan and Toni, proud grandfather of Sam and Matthew. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Nottinghamshire Kidney Unit Appeal and Beaumond House Community Hospice may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk. A private burial will take place at Farndon Cemetery. ' There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts. God Bless.'
Published in Newark Advertiser on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -