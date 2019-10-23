|
DIGBY
Raymond
widower formerly of Norwood Gardens and more recently Easthorpe, Southwell. On 10th October 2019 at Kings Mill Hospital. He is survived by his son John. A service of remembrance will be held at Southwell Minster on Wednesday, 30th October at 11.30am. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Firefighters Charity, c/o D J Hall Funeral Directors, Verne House, King Street, Southwell, NG25 0EN or online at www.djhallfuneraldirectors.co.uk STUMPS HAVE BEEN PULLED!
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2019