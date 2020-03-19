Home

Reginald PARNHAM

Reginald PARNHAM Notice
PARNHAM

Reginald William

(Reg)

passed away peacefully on March 9th 2020. Much loved husband of the late Margaret, loving father to Kevin and David and their partners, Jo and Belinda and a dear grandfather to Charlotte. The funeral service will take place at Newark Parish Church on Friday, 3rd April at 11:30 am followed by a private interment at Newark Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at the Castle and Falcon, Newark from 12 noon onwards. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Reg for Beaumond House may be made by retiring collection following the service at Church or sent to E Gill and Sons Ltd
Published in Newark Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020
