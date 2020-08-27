Home

CURT Richard 'Dick'

on 18th August 2020, passed away peacefully at Lincoln County Hospital, aged 58 years. Much loved brother of Roger, John and Tina. Family flowers only. If desired, donations for British Heart Foundation and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Charitable Funds (for the Intensive Care Unit at Lincoln County Hospital) may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk. Alternatively, cheques made payable to the charity may be sent to E. Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020
