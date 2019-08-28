Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
13:30
Christ Church
Newark
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger PUPLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger PUPLETT

Notice Condolences

Roger PUPLETT Notice
PUPLETT

Roger Julian

Died suddenly at home, aged 64 years. Loving brother of Robert, Janice, Nigel and Jennifer. Rest in peace. Funeral service at Christ Church, Newark on Thursday 5th September at 1:30pm followed by interment at Newark Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Roger for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Charitable Trust and Beaumond House Community Hospice may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Newark Advertiser