PUPLETT
Roger Julian
Died suddenly at home, aged 64 years. Loving brother of Robert, Janice, Nigel and Jennifer. Rest in peace. Funeral service at Christ Church, Newark on Thursday 5th September at 1:30pm followed by interment at Newark Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Roger for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Charitable Trust and Beaumond House Community Hospice may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2019