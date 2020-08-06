Home

Ron HAYWARD

Ron HAYWARD Notice
HAYWARD

Ron

on 27th July 2020, passed away peacefully at King's Mill Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, aged 87 years. Ron who was Hayward Hairstyles in Newark for over 50 years. Beloved husband of the late Ruth, dearly loved father of the twins Nicola and Lesley, father-in-law of Nick and David, pops of Elizabeth, Matthew and Adam. Special thanks to the staff at Bowbridge Court Care Home for all their care over the past year. Donations in lieu of flowers for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Charitable Trust may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or by cheque payable to the charity and sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2020
