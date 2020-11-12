|
|
BENNETT
Ronald Keith
(Keith)
passed away peacefully at home on 5th November 2020, aged 74 years. Stayed strong throughout. Keith, you'll always be in my thoughts and forever in my heart. Love always your broken-hearted Wife Beverley. Keith was a special stepdad to Stacey and Kimberley, father-in-law to Ian and a much loved grandad to Ethan and Leo. Will be forever missed and loved. Thank you to everyone who cared for Keith. Donations in Keith's memory to be shared between Beaumond House and the Alzheimer's Society. Please contact the Co-op Funeral Service for details.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020