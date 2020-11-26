|
PICKERSGILL
Ronald
Dinah, Richard and family would like to thank everyone for their lovely cards, help, prayers and support after the sad loss of Ron. Special thanks to Rev Louise Holliday for a lovely service, even though so many could not attend. A big thanks to George and Tom for wonderful music. Thank you to E Gill and Sons for the arrangements. A big thank you for all donations to fund music within Newark schools in Ron's memory. Anymore donations may be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mrpickersgill.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020