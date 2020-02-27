Home

Roslyn BROWN

Notice Condolences

Roslyn BROWN Notice
BROWN

Roslyn

20th February 2020

Mum, words can never express exactly how we feel and until we meet again we will never heal. You were so understanding, gentle, kind and good, and whenever we had problems, you'd help us all you could. We wish you could come back and stay a while to hear your voice and see your smile. We just want to hold you tight, and never let go, and tell you that we love you so. You can rest in peace now mum, your heartbroken children Andrew and Maria and son-in-law David xxx All donations to Haywood House, who were fantastic to mum.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020
