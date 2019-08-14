|
|
BROWN
Roy
Passed away peacefully at Lancaster Grange Care Home on Friday 2nd August 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Jill and father of Kelvin and Lucy.
Roy will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at St. Peter's Church, Farndon on Friday, 23rd August at 11:00am. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations for The Stroke Association may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2019