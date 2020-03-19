|
BARNETT
Sally
16-11-1928 to 16-03-2020
Sally passed peacefully in her sleep. Reunited with her beloved husband Bay, daughter Carol and son in law Aubrey. Her sharp wit, endless love and general fun-loving personality will be sorely missed. She left us with wonderful memories and a huge smile on our faces! Love and miss you always Mamma! From all your grandchildren, great-grandchildren and your daughter xx. Funeral service at Lincoln Crematorium on Friday 27th March at 10.30am. Flowers may be sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020