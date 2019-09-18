|
Sandra Kinsella
22nd September
The moment that you died, My heart was torn in two,
One side filled with heartache, The other died with you. I often lie awake at night, When the world is fast asleep, And take a walk down memory lane, With tears upon my cheek. Remembering you is easy, We do it everyday, But missing you is a heartache That never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain, Until the joyous day when we meet again. Lots of love, Lisa, Brush and family xxx
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019