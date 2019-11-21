Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30
Holy Trinity Church
Newark
GIBBONS

Sarah

of Fosse Road, Farndon passed away suddenly in King's Mills Hospital on Saturday 9th November 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of Patrick, John and Chris. Funeral Service to take place at Holy Trinity Church, Newark on Wednesday 4th December at 10.30am followed by interment at Farndon Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations should you wish to the charity of your choice. All enquiries to E. Gill & Sons Funeral Directors. Tel: 01636 677461
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019
