GIBBONS
Sarah
of Fosse Road, Farndon passed away suddenly in King's Mills Hospital on Saturday 9th November 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of Patrick, John and Chris. Funeral Service to take place at Holy Trinity Church, Newark on Wednesday 4th December at 10.30am followed by interment at Farndon Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations should you wish to the charity of your choice. All enquiries to E. Gill & Sons Funeral Directors. Tel: 01636 677461
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019