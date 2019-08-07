HOUGH



Sheila May (nee Gainsley)



21st July 2019, aged 86. Beloved mother. My wonderful Mum has died, already greatly missed. She loved animals, wildlife and birds, plants and gardens, flowers and the moon. A beautiful, wise, knowledgeable, kind and loving mother. A strong character, full of conviction, humour and love. She designed her lovely garden, fed birds and foxes, hedgehogs, even a badger. Great lover of cats, also liked dogs and donkeys. Donated to many charities, especially those dedicated to animals and women's issues. Loved all her family deeply, and was intensely proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Adored music, art, baking, reading, crosswords and politics. Staunch supporter of Israel. Much illness and pain in her life, but always caring and trying to look forward. I am grateful to have spent time with her over the years and to have been there with her at the end of her life. Heartbroken that you have gone, Mum, but hope and pray that you are now at peace. Thank you for all you did for me and all you taught me and for all the happy memories. I love you so much, Mum, and know how much you loved me, which is an immense blessing. I will always love you and will miss you terribly. Rest now; you are back in Newark at last, where you belong. You will always be with me, in my heart and in my thoughts. Your everloving daughter, Laura May xxxxx Published in Newark Advertiser on Aug. 7, 2019