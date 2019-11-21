|
|
JOHNSON
Sheila
passed away in Kingsmill Hospital on 13th November 2019 aged 84 years. Much loved by the late Norman. Loving Mum to Linda, Carol, Maria and the late Stephen and Jane, Gran, Nan and Great Grandmother. Funeral service to take place at Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired for Dementia UK may be left at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, Beacon Hill Road, Newark NG24 1NT Tel: 01636 703808
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019