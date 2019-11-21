Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:30
Grantham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila JOHNSON

Notice Condolences

Sheila JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON

Sheila

passed away in Kingsmill Hospital on 13th November 2019 aged 84 years. Much loved by the late Norman. Loving Mum to Linda, Carol, Maria and the late Stephen and Jane, Gran, Nan and Great Grandmother. Funeral service to take place at Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired for Dementia UK may be left at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, Beacon Hill Road, Newark NG24 1NT Tel: 01636 703808
Published in Newark Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -