JOHNSON
Stephanie
Passed away on the 20th September, 2020, aged 87 years. Loving wife of the late Leslie Anderson Johnson. Reunited in Heaven. Mother of Dianne, Andrea and Anthony and grandmother of Gary, James, Lisa, Stephanie, Christopher and James. Sadly missed. A private family service will take place on 30th September. Flowers or if preferred donations to Beaumond House Community Hospice may be made by cheque payable to the charity and sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020