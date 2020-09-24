Home

POWERED BY

Services
E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie JOHNSON

Notice Condolences

Stephanie JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON

Stephanie

Passed away on the 20th September, 2020, aged 87 years. Loving wife of the late Leslie Anderson Johnson. Reunited in Heaven. Mother of Dianne, Andrea and Anthony and grandmother of Gary, James, Lisa, Stephanie, Christopher and James. Sadly missed. A private family service will take place on 30th September. Flowers or if preferred donations to Beaumond House Community Hospice may be made by cheque payable to the charity and sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd or online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -