E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Stephen HOCKEY

Stephen HOCKEY Notice
HOCKEY

Stephen

Steve sadly passed away on the 6th September, 2020 in Nottingham City Hospital at the age of 64, with his wife and daughter by his side, after a brave fight. Much loved husband of Caroline and devoted dad to Jemma. Son of Dennis and the late Dolly Hockey and brother to the late Dawn Fountain. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Beaumond House Community Hospice in Newark, may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or by cheque payable to the charity and sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020
