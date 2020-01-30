Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
14:00
St Giles Church
Balderton
View Map
Stuart SHELBOURN Notice
SHELBOURN

Stuart

Passed away peacefully at home on Christmas Eve December 2019, aged 78 years. You will be sadly missed by all your dear friends on the Divvy Table (The Crew), as you referred to them, at The Chesters and all the lads and lasses that always had a chat and said hello to you and Molly. Spent many good times freezing our socks off outside, The Secret Cabin, just isn't the same without you Mate. RIP Pal, from your mate Graham and all your great friends. Funeral service at St Giles Church, Balderton Tuesday 4th February at 2.00pm.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -