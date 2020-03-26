|
HARTLE
Suzanne
Brenda and family would like to thank everyone that knew Suzanne for their love and support during this very sad time. Special thanks to Beaumond House for their care and kindness in looking after Suzanne. Many thanks to Biltons Blooms for the flowers and The Royal Oak for their catering. Special thanks to the Minister, Peter Bates for the lovely service and to Simon Gill of E Gill & Sons for his guidance and support with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2020