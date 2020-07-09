Home

Our lovely Mum, Sylvia Wiltshire passed away peacefully on the 6th July 2020 in Kingsmill Hospital. She was a loving wife to Ben, a dear sister to Ken, a kind and caring Mum to Helen, Sarah, Clare and Jane. A much loved Grandma to Beth, Jack, Harry, Emma, Matthew, Phoebe and Pixie and a Great-Grandma to Mary. She will be hugely missed by us all. Our sincerest thanks to all the staff at Bowbridge Court Care Home for all their care and compassion in her final years. A place she called 'home'.
Published in Newark Advertiser on July 9, 2020
