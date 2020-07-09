|
LUNN
Teresa
on 29th June, 2020, loving wife of the late Brian, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her daughters, Heidijane, Mandy and Marie, brother Victor and sister-in-law Zena. A private cremation will take place at Sherwood Forest Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations if desired in memory of Teresa for the Stroke Association or Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Charitable Trust may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or by cheque payable to the charity and sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on July 9, 2020