Home

POWERED BY

Services
E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa LUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa LUNN

Notice Condolences

Teresa LUNN Notice
LUNN

Teresa

on 29th June, 2020, loving wife of the late Brian, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her daughters, Heidijane, Mandy and Marie, brother Victor and sister-in-law Zena. A private cremation will take place at Sherwood Forest Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations if desired in memory of Teresa for the Stroke Association or Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Charitable Trust may be made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk or by cheque payable to the charity and sent to E Gill & Sons Ltd.
Published in Newark Advertiser on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -