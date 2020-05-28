|
KIRKLAND
Thomas
'Tom'
passed away suddenly on 19th May 2020, aged 87 years. Devoted husband of Elsie, loving father of Sandra, Diane and Heather, sons-in-law Martin, Simon and Alan and grandchildren Hannah, Thomas and Oscar. A private funeral with family flowers only, but a service to celebrate his life will be held at Collingham Methodist Church when circumstances permit, date to be announced later. Donations if desired for Beaumond House Hospice may be sent to E. Gill & Sons.
Published in Newark Advertiser on May 28, 2020