|
|
LEE
Thomas (Tom)
Passed away peacefully at home on 20th June 2020, aged 86 years, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Myrna, much loved dad to Steve, Andrew, Jeanette and Alison, father-in-law to Sally, Jayne, Anthony and the late Stephen, beloved grandad to Ben, Hannah, Tom, Charlotte, Grace, Lewis, Sarah and James and great-grandad to Louie. Memories of you will remain in our hearts always, you will be greatly missed. Due to the current situation, it will be a private family funeral with family flowers only. If so wished, donations can be made to Macmillan Cancer Support or Beaumond House. Further enquires to E Gill & Sons, Albert Street, Newark. Tel: 01636 677461
Published in Newark Advertiser on June 25, 2020