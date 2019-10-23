|
|
HILLIER Timothy Joseph 'Tim'
passed away on 21st September 2019, aged 54 years. Deeply loved son of Anne and the late Joe, loving brother and uncle. He will be very sadly missed. Funeral Service at St Giles Church, Balderton on Friday, 1st November at 1.15pm. Anne has requested mourners to wear bright colours and their own football shirts. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Tim for Asthma UK may be sent to E. Gill & Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newark Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2019