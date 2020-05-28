Home

Susan, Paul and Joanne would like to thank all family, friends, neighbours, colleagues, and members of All Saints Church Coddington, for the many cards, flowers, and messages of support on Tony's passing. Special thanks to the Reverend Louise Holliday for a wonderful funeral service that captured the essence of Tony. We would also like to thank all those people who helped care for Tony to the end, and especially Gill's Funeral Directors for their excellent service. Thank you all so much.
Published in Newark Advertiser on May 28, 2020
