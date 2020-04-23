Home

Valerie ALLEN

Valerie ALLEN Notice
ALLEN

Valerie Anne

With deep sadness we announce the passing of Valerie Anne Allen on Saturday 11th April 2020, aged 84 years. Wife of William, beloved mother of Catherine and Roberta and devoted grandmother to Joe, James, Edward and Madeleine. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Private Funeral due to current circumstances on 5th May. A Memorial Service will be held later in the year at Holy Trinity Church, Rolleston, details to be announced. For further details please contact D.J Hall Funeral Directors.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020
