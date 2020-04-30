Home

Wife of the late Professor Stephen Jones and mother to Stephen and Diane Bolton, passed away peacefully at home in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire on 20th April 2020, aged 87 years. Due to current restrictions a private family funeral has been arranged. Donations in memory of Valerie for the benefit of Thames Valley Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors, 63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks MK18 3DG. Tel: 01296 713341 or online at cpjfield.co.uk/services/43490
Published in Newark Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -