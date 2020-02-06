Home

D J Hall Funeral Director Ltd (Southwell)
Verne House, 62 King Street
Southwell, Nottinghamshire NG25 0EN
01636 812481
HALL Vera (Betty)

on 26th January 2020, passed away peacefully aged 89 years. Now re-united with late husband Bob after a short period of time. Loving mum to Philip and Keith, Daughter-in-law Lynda, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral service to be at Gedling Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired to the Linc's & Nott's Air Ambulance, c/o D J Hall Funeral Directors, Verne House, King Street, Southwell, NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020
