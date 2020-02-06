|
|
HALL Vera (Betty)
on 26th January 2020, passed away peacefully aged 89 years. Now re-united with late husband Bob after a short period of time. Loving mum to Philip and Keith, Daughter-in-law Lynda, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral service to be at Gedling Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired to the Linc's & Nott's Air Ambulance, c/o D J Hall Funeral Directors, Verne House, King Street, Southwell, NG25 0EN.
Published in Newark Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020